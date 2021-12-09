Winky D Wins Africa’s Accountability Music Award

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL star, Winky D has bagged Africa’s 2021 Accountability Music Award which celebrates artists who speak against corruption through music.

The award winners were revealed today as the world commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day.

Winners were selected through an online voting system which closed on November 30.

Winky D had been nominated for his track ‘Njema’ and thumped Nigeria’s Femi Kuti ‘pa pa pa’, Kenya’s King Kaka ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’, Tanzanian Ney Wa Mitego ‘Raisi Wa Kitaa’ and Nigerian Angelique Kidgo and Yemi Alade ‘Dignity’.

The awards ceremony is organised by ONE, Accountability labs, and Trace Africa.

Musicians and artists on the continent have a history of using music to tap into the frustrations of young Africans, spread messages of inspiration and call for change just like Winky D did with Njema, a title that translates to handcuffs.

The Accountability Music Awards are designed to recognise African musicians and artists fighting corruption using music to spotlight the negative impacts that corruption and a lack of transparent and accountable government institutions have on countries.

In 2019, Nigerian musician, Cill born Chioma Ogbonna won the Accountability Awards for her song “All You’ve Got” which urged citizens to take an active role in pushing for social and political reforms.