Winky D’s Eureka Eureka makes waves in Africa

By Darlington Gatsi

WHILE Zimdancehall kingpin, Wallace Chirimuko’s album Eureka Eureka has faced criticism locally, it has permeated Africa sending shockwaves on the continent.

Winky D as Chirimuko is popularly known, unleashed the much anticipated Eureka Eureka early this year which raffled feathers of ruling party ZANU-PF and its supporters due to its deep lyrics.

So rattled was Zanu-PF that its acolytes demanded for the Zimdancehall kingpin’s music to be banned.

The album, which carries songs such as ‘Ibotso’ and ‘Dzimba Dzemabwe,’ among others is laden with social commentary.

Winky D, who has referred to himself as the poor people devotee, challenges the status quo of the country which has seen many dreams of young people being dashed.

In ‘Dzimba Dzemabwe’, which he roped in songstress Shingai Shonhiwa, the two lament the economic status of Zimbabwe which they claim is a betrayal to the country’s forebears.

While ‘Dzimba Dzemabwe’ has received a subtle censorship on locally state owned media, the song is garnering rave reviews across the continent.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Dan Heights, reviewing Dzimba Dzemabwe, said the song resonated with the whole African continent challenging the continent’s elites’ oppression of marginalised.

“Is this the continent our forefathers fought so hard for? We had our forefathers fight so hard for this thing only for it to be owned by our own people who are doing the same thing these other people came to do. Are these politicians not tired of lying?'” quizzed Dan Heights.

Winky D’s project has divided opinion with some, including members of opposition parties, hailing it for bringing to the fore challenges bedeviling the country.

In Dzimba Dzemabwe’, arguably borrowing a template from Dambudzo Marachera’s ‘house of hunger’, Winky D depicts a country that has thwarted dreams and ambitions of its people.

A once bread basket of the African, Zimbabwe has been turned into a burden of the continent with people leaving in droves to neighbouring countries.

“What kind of legacy are you going to leave? We are not supposed to be here. The worst thing that ever happened to us as Africans in some way is democracy. These people never really understood it; they just implemented it.

“Is this the African continent our forefathers so died for? You call yourself a politician, a minister yet you are robbing people off their earnings,” said Dan Heights in the review.