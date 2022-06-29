Witnessing police officer confesses affection for Mamombe in court, as incitement trial goes on 

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officer and witness in the case of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Joana Mamombe, who stands accused of inciting public violence, Tuesday openly confessed, in court, that he admired the lawmaker.

The chief witness, Tevedzera Shonhai, who is a police officer, said that he came to know about Mamombe on social media, where he would stalk her because he believes that she is beautiful.

“I know accused 1 (Mamombe) because I used to follow her when she was a Member of Parliament (MP) and she is actually good looking,” said Shonhai.

Mamombe is jointly charged with four other anti-government activists, all charged for demonstrating, demanding Covid-19 funds in 2020.

Shonhai went on to tell the court that he did not see any of the other accused persons besides Mamombe at the alleged crime scene.

He told the court that when he and his team arrived in Warren Park 1, they saw people who were dressed in black and red singing inciting songs.

He was questioned by the defence lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, if he remembered the songs and to sing but he said he had forgotten the songs.

The exchange between Muchadehama and Shonhai during cross examination became interesting when he was asked to clarify on liking Mamombe.

“So, you say she is beautiful, likeable, that is why you managed to identify her?,” asked Muchadehama, to which Shonhai answered yes.

“So, you actually like her?” he further queried and Shonhai answered “Yes, as a person.”

The state alleges that the CCC activists were holding placards written, “Mari ye Covid iripi”, “ngaaende” and “unlock us or we will revolt” while singing.

The trial is now set to continue on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the four staged a demonstration in breach of Covid-19 regulations, which barred gatherings.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are also accused of faking their abduction after the protest.