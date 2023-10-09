Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok’s ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani’s claims

The HPCSA online register showed there is a Lani Sanele Zingelwa registered as an intern in the public sector from January 2022 to March 31 2024 and is registered with the council as a student.

However, the HPCSA said there is no-one by the name of Matthew Zingelwa-Lani on their register of health practitioners.

Spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the Health Professions Act requires all professionals to register with the council and keep personal information up to date.

“Practising while not registered with the council is a criminal offence,” she said.

In a response to the allegations, Lani said on his TikTok account on Monday: “My employer is aware that my name on social media is different to my legal name and I am in compliance with the social media guidelines of the HPCSA. So, as long as my employer, as long as I am in compliance with the necessary authority, so be it. I am not going to be complying to black twitter.”

Sekhonyana said the HPCSA was concerned about the video and claims made by Lani.

“The HPCSA puts it on record that no authorisation has been granted to Mr Zingelwa-Lani to make statements on behalf of the council stating he is a registered practitioner,” she said.

Lani told his followers on Monday it was his birthday but he woke up to calls about him trending on social media. He rolled his eyes when he saw the allegations.

“The reason for that reaction is it’s not the first time. It’s really not the first time. I have been down this road before. I have made videos, I have shown receipts. I have been addressing this matter and it’s getting to a point where it’s exhausting and falling on deaf ears.”

The Gauteng health department is yet to comment, but it has previously praised Lani. They have since deleted a tweet from Youth Day of Lani, referred to as an intern at Helen Joseph Hospital, who shared what the holiday meant to him. The video is, however, still on the department’s Facebook page.