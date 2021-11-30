Wizkid Snags Another BET Soul Train Award

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

NIGERIAN music superstar, Wizkid has scooped the Best Collaboration gong for his duet, Essence featuring Tems at the BET Soul Train Awards.

This is Wizkid’s third Soul Train Award after he bagged the 2020 Soul Train award in video category and 2019 songwriter’s award.

Essence which became an instant global hit song has raving reviews, a remix with music star Justin Bieber and has been freestyled by DaBaby.

The awards ceremony held at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York on Sunday night were hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

The prestigious BET Soul Train Music Awards is an annual show that honors the best African-American artists in culture music and entertainment

Wizkid is now the most awarded African artiste at the BET Soul Train Awards, BET Awards, MOBO Awards and Billboard Music Awards.