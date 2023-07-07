Woman (24) dies after eating chicken killed by rat poison

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE have warned the public to desist from eating fowl or carcases of domestic animals that would have died under suspicious circumstances.

This follows the sudden death due to poisoning of 24-year-old Nyasha Muzanenhamo of Farm 313, Chitomborwizi, Zvimba after she consumed a piece of meat from a roadrunner chicken, which had earlier fed on trap poison to kill rats and succumbed to the lethal substance.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com.

“On July 3, 2023 at around 8pm, the now deceased put maize fumigation pills in a kitchen hut intending to kill rats.

“The next day around 3pm, the woman left the kitchen door open and two chickens strayed into the room and fed on the poisonous pills resulting in their death,” said Chitove.

On same date around 6pm, Muzanenhamo roasted the chickens before ripping a piece and consumed it.

“At around 8pm she started complaining of stomach pains and informed her father-in-law who ferried her to Gamanya Clinic at Chitomborwizi but she unfortunately died on her way to the facility,” said Chitove.

Police reiterate it is not advisable to consume meat of animals that would have died mysteriously as this could be hazardous, or worse still, deadly.

Also, communities were urged not to slaughter sickly animals for relish as these also posed a health hazard.