Woman (26) Kills Self, Baby After Quarrel With Hubby Over Money

By Tonderai Saharo

MASVINGO: A 26-year old woman from Zimuto communal area forced her one-year-old baby to drink poison before she also gulped the same lethal liquid.

The two died within an hour of admission at the Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Police have confirmed that Ruramai Mbombi of Nduru Village under Chief Zimuto forced her baby to take poison before she also drank the pesticide following a squabble over dwindling finances with her husband Max Musariri (37).

Masvingo Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula went on to urge families to solve disputes amicably by seeking counselling from the police, church, or local leadership.

According to Mazula, the couple had a misunderstanding last Thursday evening over money. The next morning, Musariri woke up at around 5 am after hearing his wife coughing outside the house.

Mbombi told him that they had taken poison. He rushed them to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where they died on admission.