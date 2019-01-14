Woman bashes neighbour aged 86 to death with a brick

By Audience Mutema

HARARE: An Epworth woman was last week hauled before the courts for allegedly killing her 86-year-old neighbour over yard boundary dispute.

Beauty Fari, 48, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura last Thursday facing murder charges.

She was remanded in custody to January 24 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The deceased was identified as Jazieri Razaro.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on January 7 this year at around 1500 hours when a misunderstanding arose between the pair over boundaries.

According to the Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa, Fari reportedly got angry and hit the now-deceased once on the stomach with a brick.

The victim fell to the ground and Fari proceed to trample on his ribs several times.

Razaro died two days later at his homestead in Overspill.