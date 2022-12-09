Woman bludgeons her newly born to death with a cooking stick

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE: A 34 year old woman from Charandura has been arrested on allegations of killing her newly born baby with by beating her in the head with a cooking stick.

Acting police spokesperson in Midlands, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare confirmed the incident, stating that investigations were ongoing.

According to the police, Sudan Manikayi, “mercilessly and heartlessly struck her newly born baby to death with a cooking stick.”

The gruesome incident is believed to have occurred sometime in April this year.

“It is alleged that sometime in April 2022, the suspect, Susan Manikayi came back to her rural home from Harare while she was pregnant,” said Ngawagare.

“On the fateful night, it is alleged that the suspect got into the kitchen hut where she had instructed the two minors she was staying with to rekindle the fire before chasing them away to their bedroom.

“Whilst in the kitchen, the suspect gave birth to a baby and as the baby cried, she struck the baby with a cooking stick twice on the head and the baby died instantly.

According to the police, this happened in the eyes of the two minors who were secretly peeping through an opening on the door.

Manikayi allegedly wrapped the baby with a grey skirt and placed it in a plastic bag and further placed the motionless baby in a mortar which was in the kitchen. After witnessing the incident, the two minors went back to their bedroom.

When the suspect went into the bedroom, one of the minors revealed to the suspect that they had witnessed the incident and Manikayi allegedly threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

On the 4th day of December 2022, information was received by the police through an anonymous call which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Scene was attended but only the black skirt was recovered. The suspect is assisting police with investigations,” said Ngawagare.