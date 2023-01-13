Woman buries still-birth baby on anthill to conceal adulterous affair while husband in prison; jailed for baby dumping

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN adulterous Mhangura woman, who conceived and delivered a love child while her husband was in prison, has been dragged to court for secretly burying the baby girl on an anthill.

Tambudzai Hove (39) of Gravelotte Farm in Mhangura, appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Batanai Madzingira charged with baby dumping.

She was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment while five months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining eight months were also set aside on condition Hove performs 280 hours of unpaid work at Gravelotte Primary School.

Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi, told court that on an unknown date, but in 2022, Hove fell in love with an unidentified man, who impregnated her while her husband was serving a jail term for rape.

Court heard on December 12 last year, she gave birth to a still born baby girl. She then wrapped the baby with a cloth and went to a nearby bush, where she put the body into a hole situated on an anti-hill and buried it. She then went back to her homestead.

However, her offence came to light when her neighbour, Chipo Muchini, who had witnessed her pregnancy discovered she was no longer expecting a child.

The court heard Muchini went and informed Everson Kadziburira, a member of the police neighbourhood watch committee about her suspicion.

On January 2, 2023, Kadziburira went to Hove’s homestead in a bid to establish what had transpired in relation to her pregnancy.

Accused person denied she had given birth and that is when the matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

Hove later admitted to the crime under interrogation and led cops to the anthill where the baby’s body was retrieved.

The remains were taken to Makonde Christian Hospital mortuary as exhibit.