Woman delivers baby in secret, feeds it to dogs

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 20-year-old Hwange woman has been arrested after reportedly giving birth unassisted during one night and later dumping her offspring for dogs to devour.

Barbra Munenge of A28 Lwendulu is expected to appear in court for concealing the birth of a child.

The offence is according to Section 106 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to a family member, one Peace Nyoni (36) of the same suburb, Munenge had an unwanted pregnancy which she did not disclose to her parents.

She gave birth on May 27 at night, wrapped the baby and went on to throw it near a sewer stream where it was eaten by dogs.

“It happened on 27 May at 8pm,” Nyoni told police.

“She was home at house number A28 in Lwendulu when she gave birth to a live baby alone during the night.

“Barbra wrapped the baby in a cloth and placed it in a satchel before she dumped it near a sewer stream passing by the suburb.”

Nyoni said Munenge had concealed the pregnancy until she went to labour alone at night.

Nyoni reported the matter to the police on 6 June after noticing that the pregnancy had gone but with no baby in sight.

Police attended the scene and found that dogs had eaten the whole baby body with only the head remaining.

The head was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital en-route to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

Police confirmed the matter, adding, investigations were in the process.