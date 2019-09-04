Woman dies as Parirenyatwa nurses ignore her labour pain

By Leopold Munhende

NURSES at Parirenyatwa Hospital’s Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Ward reportedly ignored calls for help by a woman who was giving birth in the early hours of Sunday leading to her death and that of her baby.

The incident is said to have happened between 3am and 5am.

The woman (name withheld) is said to have been moaning from as early as 12 midnight up to 3am when she is said to have gone quiet up until she was discovered dead with the baby between her legs.

A woman in the same Ward who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said that nurses kept on saying that she was looking for attention by faking pain.

“It is like she was calling out for help throughout the night but nurses kept on saying that she was becoming a problem by faking the pain and using it to seek attention.

“She eventually died in one of the rooms with her baby, with no one to help her yet they were there, a few metres from where she was,” said the woman who is also expected to deliver anytime this week.

“The sight was sad; her mother came in accompanied by her sister who was saying she had texted how nurses were ignoring her.

“Both the mother and sister were trying to shout at the nurses on duty but they were failing, it was really bad.”

Hospital Head of Public Relations Linos Dhire confirmed receipt of the case.

“We confirm that we have received a report of a case of suspected rapture of the uterus at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital, we are currently conducting out thorough investigations to establish the actual circumstances of the case.

“We are confident that the investigations will not take long to complete. We wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and we promise to get to the bottom of the matter,” said Dhire.

Rapture of the Uterus is when pressure builds during birth or pregnancy and the foetus tears into the uterus wall causing contents within the uterus and the baby to fall into the mother’s abdomen.