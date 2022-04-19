Woman found dead in suspected rape, murder case

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE body of a middle-aged Chinhoyi woman, believed to have been raped and murdered, was discovered in a maize field in Hunyani suburb Sunday.

Mariah Tagarira, popularly known as Kabhara or Amai Kumbi, was a famous firewood vendor in the neighbourhood.

She was caretaker of a semi-complete house where she has lived over the years. The property is a few metres from where her body was found.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com was last seen on Saturday night walking from Mt Tikwiri towards her home.

Her body was discovered by vendors who operate nearby stalls around 4pm Sunday in a maize field near the Methodist Church.

It is suspected her assailant(s) raped and then killed her.

Former Chinhoyi Ward 4 councillor, Brighton Mhizha expressed shock over the incident.

“I was shocked by what l saw. When police arrived to convey the body to the mortuary, they noticed evidence her attackers could have raped, before killing her. This is a very sad incident which calls for police to increase patrols in our area,” said Mhizha.

Chinhoyi residents took to WhatsApp to express their grief and shock, calling on law enforcement agents to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

The stretch around the Chafa area linking Gadzema and Hunyani suburbs has lately become dangerous as muggers prey on passers-by, particularly late night crawlers.

Efforts to get comment from Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Magaret Chitove were fruitless.