Woman gives birth, hides baby in reed basket and buries it alive

By Anna Chibamu

POLICE in Glendale have arrested a 38-year-old woman whom they charged with infanticide after she gave birth to a baby girl she later bundled into a reed-basket and went on to bury alive.

The baby later died before getting any help.

According to police, Eunice Mutata, who is from Glendale farming community in Mashonaland Central, gave birth on 19 February this year.

She allegedly hid the baby in a reed-weaved basket and later buried it alive at a nearby drain where she had dug a shallow grave.

The matter came to light when a neighbour noticed she was no longer pregnant.

When the curious neighbour, identified as Muranda Chikomo, questioned her about the pregnancy, Mutata failed to give convincing answers leading him to become even more suspicious of what could have possibly happened.

A report was later made at Glendale police station on 21 February.

Upon questioning by police, Mutata confessed to killing her baby soon after its delivery.