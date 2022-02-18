Woman In Court For Bashing 9-Year-Old Step-Daughter With Chain

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A HARARE woman has appeared before the courts charged with grievously assaulting her nine-year old stepdaughter with with a chain and cooking stick after she allegedly failed to do dishes on time.

Nyaradzo Mugate (25) of Mufakose was Thursday remanded in custody and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

After beating the minor senseless, Mugate is said to have ordered her to wash the dishes she had not done.

“On February 23, 2022 Mugate assaulted her step daughter several times all over her body using a cooking stick and a piece of chain thereby causing severe injuries to the minor’s body and head,” read court papers.

”After assaulting her, the accused then asked the complainant to go and finish the chores she was abused for not finishing on time.”

A neighbour was then said to have noticed the abuse after realising the child was in pain.

The neighbour reported the case to the police leading to Mugate’s arrest.