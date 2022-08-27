Woman in court over US$49k robbery

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 29 year old woman has landed in the dock after she allegedly led a gang of armed robbers to rob her employer of US$49 090.

Brenda Zvarayi (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje recently and she was remanded in custody to next week Wednesday for bail ruling.

Prosecutors allege that on July 6 this year, Zvarayi together with her accomplices who are still at large hatched a plan to steal from the complainant whose name withheld.

lt is alleged that Zvarayi used her own car to drive the complainant to her workplace along Enterprise road in Harare.

Zvarayi allegedly pretended as if she wanted to make a payment of the complainant’s bill on behalf of her company.

It is alleged that upon arrival at the company’s gate, Zvarayi slowed down her vehicle and her accomplices got into the car.

The complainant was allegedly dragged out of the vehicle leaving his bag in the car and the gang drove off at high speed.

The complainant reported the matter to the police.

According to court papers, Zvarayi failed to explain why she sped off after the complainant was dragged out of the car.