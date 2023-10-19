Woman killed in cold blood as villager runs amok, torches homestead

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have launched a hunt for a Chinhoyi man who stabbed to death a 42-year-old woman as she tried to restrain him from burning down her homestead.

The now-deceased was identified as Rachel Ncube.

By the time of publishing, circumstances were unclear as to what caused the fatal incident.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Criswell Makuvatsine Musiiwa who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village 3, Portlet Farm, Chinhoyi on 15 October 2023 in which Rachael Ncube (42) died.

“The suspect allegedly burnt the victim’s houses before stabbing her in the chest with a knife after she had tried to refrain him from torching the houses,” said Nyathi.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene after committing the offense.

Police appealed to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.