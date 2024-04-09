Woman kills ex-husband over contraception dispute

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Charity Chidziwa (23) has appeared before the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with the murder of her ex-husband Prosper Masimba Chibisa.

The court heard that the accused and deceased had separated, with Chidziwa moving back to her parents’ home but would occasionally spend nights together.

In January 2024 they had a heated argument over a contraception implant which escalated leading to Chidziwa stabbing Chibisa in the left armpit. He bled profusely and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It is the State’s case that the accused person was married to Prosper Masimba Chibisa, the deceased, since 2021. Sometime in January 2024, they had a misunderstanding which prompted the accused person to move back to her parents’ home which is a stone’s throw away from where they stayed with her husband. The two used to spend nights together after the separation.

“On the 2nd of April 2024 at around 1800 hours the two were at the deceased’s home watching a movie on the deceased’s mobile phone. A misunderstanding arose when the deceased asked the accused person why she had a contraception implant which would last for ten years instead of one which would last for five years. The matter escalated into a fight and the accused person picked a knife and stabbed the deceased on the left armpit”, said the State.

“The deceased bled profusely before he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival”.

The matter was remanded to the 17th of April 2024.