Woman kills husband for ‘cheating’ with ex-wife

By Staff Reporter

HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned!

A 25-year-old woman struck her husband with a log before fatally stabbing him with a knife after finding him in the company of his estranged wife.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development through a post on social media.

“Police in Mwenezi have arrested Daisy Ivy Makanaka (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on July 10, 2024 at Masvosva village.

“The suspect struck her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40) with a log on the head and stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the back after finding him in the company of his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44),” said police.

The victim reportedly died on the spot.

The suspect also struck Mativenga on the head with a log and bit her on the cheek.