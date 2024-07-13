Woman kills husband for ‘cheating’ with ex-wife

By Staff Reporter
HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned!
A 25-year-old woman struck her husband with a log before fatally stabbing him with a knife after finding him in the company of his estranged wife.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development through a post on social media.
“Police in Mwenezi have arrested Daisy Ivy Makanaka (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on July 10, 2024 at Masvosva village.
“The suspect struck her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40) with a log on the head and stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the back after finding him in the company of his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44),” said police.
The victim reportedly died on the spot.
The suspect also struck Mativenga on the head with a log and bit her on the cheek.