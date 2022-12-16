New Zimbabwe.com

Harare woman (23) stabs lover to death during fight over infidelity

16th December 2022
By Erica Jecha

A Waterfalls woman appeared in court Wednesday after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend during a fight over infidelity.

Beauty Zuva (23) appeared before Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi and was remanded out of custody to March 14 on ZW$100,000 bail coupled with stringent reporting conditions.

According to prosecutors, on 10 December this year, the couple had a misunderstanding over infidelity.

They met at Eyestone Farm Shopping Centre to discuss the issue. Court heard it was around 23:00hrs.

However, their discussion did not yield positive results and the arguments escalated into a fight.

The now-deceased Tatenda Kasema allegedly hit Zuva several times on the face with open hands.

In retaliation, Zuva allegedly picked a kitchen knife from a nearby carpentry shop, stabbed Kasema and vanished.

According to court papers, Kasema walked a few meters and fell then down dead.

