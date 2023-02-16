Woman kills son (3) at apostolic shrine

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A woman with psychiatric disability has been arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old son at an apostolic shrine in Dema, Mashonaland East province.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mashonaland East province have arrested a person with mental illness, Linnet Takawira (31) in connection with the callous killing of her son, Tanatswa Mutasa Dzinamarira (3).

“The suspect sneaked out of the house with the child whist her husband was asleep and went to an apostolic church shrine on February 13, 2023 at Dhizha Village, Chirasavana, Dema,” said Nyathi.

“The victim was found dead the next morning at the shrine with wet ashes stuffed in the mouth, ears, nose and eyes, whilst the suspect was sitting in an ash pit, naked, with ashes all over the body.”

The motive of the gruesome killing are yet to be established.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo have arrested Evans Bhazela (34) in relation to a murder in which Henry Machomba (75) died after he was struck with an axe several times on the head on Valentine’s Day at Village 7 Fair Range, Mkwasine.