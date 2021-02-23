Woman Knives Boy (13) For Assaulting Her Minor Son

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 13-year-old Chinhoyi boy is battling for life at a local hospital after he was Tuesday morning butchered with a knife by an angry woman avenging the beating of her minor son.

The boy, Tonderai Kamhuka of 1644B, Single Quarters, Mpata was stabbed on the stomach leaving his bowels protruding. He also sustained a deep gush on the back of the head following the heinous attack.

He was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Parirenyatwa for further management as his condition is reportedly critical.

The assailant 33-year-old Monalisa Choguya of 188 Single Quarters has since been arrested by police for attempted murder.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident.

“The incident occurred around 10am on Tuesday when a seven-year-old child trespassed into the now-complainant’s yard which resulted in Tonderai beating the minor who ran home and told his mother.

“Tonderai pursued the child to his house where he was confronted by the now accused woman leading to an altercation,” narrated Insp Chitove.

Tonderai used a knife to trim a branch off a lemon tree which he used as a switch to repeatedly flog Choguya, who retreated into her house.

An enraged Choguya armed herself with a knife before attacking Tonderai in a scuffle which also saw her sustaining cuts and bruises.

The matter was reported to police who attended the scene and arrested Choguya.