Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls in breathtaking viral video

Leaning over the edge of Victoria Falls, one of the world’s largest waterfalls, is a well-known tourist activity but one only daredevils can attempt.

A viral video shows a woman staring down the edge of Devil’s Pool, a natural pool of water that sits atop of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The clip has racked up over 5 million views since it appeared on Twitter.