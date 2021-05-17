Woman Poses As Matanga’s Daughter, Swindles Victim Out Of US$2k

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE woman is in trouble with the law for allegedly duping an unsuspecting victim of her money while pretending to be a lawyer who was also Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga’s daughter.

Evelyn Matanga (29) is accused of defrauding one Hilda Ndoro of US$2 395 in a residential stand deal.

She was Friday denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

According to prosecutors, sometime in October last year, Ndoro was introduced to Matanga by her daughter.

The daughter told Ndoro that Matanga was a legal practitioner who could help her through processes of purchasing a residential stand in Harare’s Damofalls.

It is alleged Ndoro then met Matanga in Harare CBD with the latter introducing herself as a legal practitioner who could assist her.

Matanga then asked for US$2 800 for site plan, cavets, cavet fee, deeds and several amounts for the stand in question.

It is further alleged after receiving the funds, Matanga later supplied a forged receipt from the department of the Surveyor General of which she paid $25 and forged it to US$350.

Ndoro, after receiving the forged receipt, became suspicious and requested for another meeting with Matanga in the CBD.

Matanga however started becoming evasive and also stopped taking Ndoro’s phone calls.

Ndoro’s continued demands for her receipts from Matanga yielded nothing with the latter ending up electronically blocking her phone number.

Ndoro then used another witness, Trish Gwatidzo to lure Matanga while pretending to be a new client altogether.

Matanga allegedly came to meet Gwatidzo in the CBD, leading to her arrest.

The total value of prejudice is US$2 935 and nothing was recovered.