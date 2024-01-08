Woman rescued five days after Japan quake as death toll passes 120

Spread This News

The Sun

TOKYO: A woman in her 90s has been pulled alive from the rubble in Japan, five days after a severe earthquake rocked the country, killing at least 126 people, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The woman was found on Saturday under the remains of a collapsed house in the western coastal city of Suzu, according to Kyodo news agency on Sunday.

The first 72 hours are crucial in the search for survivors. Anyone who is not rescued during this time has a drastically reduced chance of survival.

The death toll from the New Year’s Day magnitude-7.6 quake had risen to 126, with more than 200 people still missing, Kyodo reported, citing local authorities.

The quake caused extensive damage and fires in the hard-hit Ishikawa prefecture. The delivery of relief supplies is difficult with many quake-damaged roads. There are around 30,000 people staying in some 370 shelters in Ishikawa, Kyodo said.