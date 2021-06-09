Woman Rushed To Hospital With Brother’s Axe Still Lodged On Head

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A VICTORIA FALLS woman was rushed to hospital with an axe still stuck on her head following the fatal strike by her younger brother.

The siblings were fighting over money for dipping chemicals which the victim, Henrietta Tshuma (44) of Chisuma village, on the outskirts of the resort city, was supposed to pay.

Her brother-turned-attacker Godknows Tshuma (32) is believed to be mentally ill.

The two stayed at separate homesteads in Chisuma under Chief Mvuthu.

The attempted murder happened on Monday evening.

Police have launched a manhunt for Godknows whose whereabouts are not known after he disappeared from the crime scene soon after axing his sister.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“The accused is still at large and investigations are in progress as he is wanted for attempted murder,” he said.

He said the woman had been transferred from Victoria Falls Hospital to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Allegations are that on Monday, Godknows and his mother visited the victim at her homestead where they found her with her daughter and grandchildren.

A misunderstanding ensued between the suspect and his sister after which he and his mother left.

Police said he returned 20 minutes later armed with an axe and suddenly pounced on his unsuspecting sister.

He allegedly struck her once on the top of the head and she collapsed.

Godknows fled from the scene, leaving his sister lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

The axe was stuck on her head.

Police attended the scene and the woman was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital with the axe still stuck on her head.

Chisuma is the same village where two villagers Morgan Sibanda (36) and Dumisani Mpofu (38) of Chisuma 2 village under Chief Mvutu were shot dead at close range by two soldiers last year.

The two soldiers Benard Sibanda (30) and Bonang Nare (21) who were both stationed at 1.2 Infantry Battalion in Hwange are out on bail pending trial.