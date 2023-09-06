Woman stabs infant son in stomach

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A woman from Zvishavane allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old son in the stomach, leaving him battling for his life.

According to Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko investigations are underway.

“Police confirm an attempted murder case where a 2-year-old boy is battling for his life in hospital after being stabbed by his mother. The incident happened on 5 September 2023 around 0800 hours in Highlands residential suburb, Zvishavane,” said Mahoko.

According to police the woman Mildness Mukoshomi (38) of Highlands suburb in Zvishavane came back from work and took her 2-year-old son from the kitchen to the bedroom where she stabbed him with a kitchen knife in the stomach.

“Mr Jeremiah Mutunhira who also stays at Mukoshori’s residence heard the baby crying unusually and rushed to check if everything was ok. He discovered that Mukoshori’s bedroom door was locked from the inside and he force opened it only to find the baby lying in a pool of blood and his mother standing beside him,” Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police and Mukoshori was arrested and taken to court where she was remanded in custody.

The baby is currently admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital and investigations are underway.

“We urge members of the public to make use of the ZRP Community relations and liaisons offices which are found at every police station when they have issues they feel they can not disclose to relatives and friends to avoid such incidents,” he said.