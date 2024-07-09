Woman strikes her granny (72) to death with a hoe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MIDDLE-AGED Harare woman faces murder charges after allegedly striking dead her 72-year-old grandmother using a hoe following a domestic dispute.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the gory incident, which happened Saturday.

“ZRP reports that Miriam Nyamayegore (31) was arrested on July 6, 2024, in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Granary Phase 2B, Zvimba in which her grandmother, Rachel Tekenende (72) died.

“The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a hoe on the head following an argument over an undisclosed issue. The victim died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” said police in a statement.

Meanwhile, police in Budiriro are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Cogitate Ganyiwa, who is wanted in connection with a double murder case that occurred at a nightclub in Budiriro 1, Harare last week.

The suspect stabbed two victims, Alec Ruvhere (22) and Tadiwanashe Murerwa (20), with an okapi knife following an altercation which arose after the first victim stepped on the suspect’s foot during a beer-drinking spree.

Police revealed that a manhunt has since been launched for Ganyiwa.