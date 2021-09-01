Woman Sues Hubby’s Workmate US$50 000 For Adultery

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE woman, Ratidzo Nyamuchengwa, is being sued at the High Court for US$50 000 for adultery after she was exposed for having an affair with another woman’s husband.

The aggrieved woman has been identified as Marvelous Marufu while the husband is Albert Mhondoro.

Mhondoro has since dumped his family and is now living with Nyamuchengwa.

Mhondoro and Nyamuchengwa work at Nuanee Zimbabwe.

Marufu is demanding that Nyamuchengwa pay her damages of US$50 000 for subjecting her to humiliation within the community when her husband moved out of their home and causing her to lose his companionship.

Marufu and Mhondoro upgraded their customary law union into a monogamous civil marriage on 19 March 2018 and celebrations were held on 7 April 2018.

Nyamuchengwa also attended the wedding and bought gifts for the couple.

Reads Marufu’s application: “Defendant even purchased a wedding gift for the plaintiff. This notwithstanding defendant enticed and alienated plaintiff’s spouse’s affection from plaintiff and harboured him in an adulterous relationship.”

“At all material times the defendant was aware of the marital status of plaintiff’s husband and moreover she would visit plaintiff’s home, sometimes in the company of her husband Terrence Mawire, such that they eventually became family friends,” reads the summons.

Further reads the summons: “As a result of the defendant’s adultery with plaintiff’s spouse, plaintiff has lost love, affection, and companionship of her husband as he has moved out of their matrimonial home on 26 December 2020 and is now cohabitating with the defendant.

“In the premises, plaintiff has suffered damages as follows: loss of consortium, comfort, the companionship of her spouse in the sum of US$30 000 and contumelia in the sum of US$20 000,” reads the summons.

The matter is yet to be heard.