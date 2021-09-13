New Zimbabwe.com

Woman Teams Up With Sister, Friend To Kill Boyfriend

Woman Teams Up With Sister, Friend To Kill Boyfriend

13th September 2021
Spread This News

NewsDay

A HARARE woman allegedly teamed up with her sister and friend to fatally assault her boyfriend following an alteration.

Rhoda Mbofana (36), along with her younger sister, Esther Mbofana (18) and Fearless Manuere (20) on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera charged with murder.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and were remanded in custody to September 23.

Manuere and Esther allegedly intervened.

However, the trio called the police and claimed that Chemhere had fallen into a nearby pit but the law enforcement agents noted a deep cut on his head consistent with an assault and arrested them.

New Zimbabwe.com