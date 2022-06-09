Woman up for US$44 k theft

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A-28- year-old woman is being charged with theft of trust property after she allegedly stole stock from her employer worth over US$44 000.

Tendai Mawanza has appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who granted her ZW$20 000 bail.

Mawanza will be back in court on July 6.

She was employed by Sterile Hygiene Private Limited, which is being represented by one of its directors, Venah Kufakunesu.

Her accomplice is Tererai Mutibuki, already on remand.

It is the State’s case that from August 2021 to May 2022, Mawanza and Mutibuki were in charge of receiving, dispatching stock and all the goods in the warehouse.

The duo would receive goods and enter into the company’s system before dispatching it through sales.

It is alleged that the two would convert some of the company stock to personal use.

On May 16, the company’s audit team performed their routine accounting, where they noticed that USD$44, 064 was abused.

Upon confrontation, Mawanza and Mutibuki failed to explain.

On June 3, the company then filed a report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Avondale.