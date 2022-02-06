Woman’s Mutilated Remains Found In Mudzi

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A GORY scene characterised the shocking discovery Wednesday of a shallow grave containing a beheaded human torso in Mudzi.

The assailants reportedly tried to burn the body inorder to destroy suspected murder evidence.

The incident, which has left villagers in Maruza village, Mudzi petrified, is believed to be a ritualistic murder.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Juliet Chapfuruka, whose jaw, teeth and hair were found near the body which was in a state of decomposition

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter.

“Police in Nyamapanda are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which the body of the victim, Juliet Chapfuruka (65) was found buried in a shallow grave on February 2, 2022 at Maruza village, Mudzi,” he said.

Added Nyathi: “The body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition with no head and with burn injuries. A human jaw, teeth and grey hair were found at about 64 metres from the grave along stream banks.”

Investigations are in progress and no arrests have been made in connection with the suspected ritual killing.