Women, Youths Optimistic About Mthuli Budget

By Alois Vinga

WOMEN and youth organisations have backed the recently unveiled 2022 national budget for marked improvements in previous allocations but underscored the need to improve on other existing grey areas.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) 2022 post budget analysis, which ran concurrently with the budget presentation, the National Association of Youth Organisations (NAYO) executive director, Misheck Gondo commended treasury for increasing youth allocations from $7,8 billion from $3,2 billion

“However, maybe what we need to understand is the inflation rate factor not knowing if it is also aligned to the rate of inflation. The important aspects focused on agriculture with most young people being in rural areas which is commendable. The extension of the Youth Employment Tax Initiative which was also discussed previously was captured,” Gondo said.

He said previously, young people in the arts sector complained about exclusion but in this budget aspects of inclusion were captured.

The youth leader said there has also been the aspect of drug abuse which is commendable amid calls to go further to support the rehabilitation centres.

“However, what is important is the issue of employment creation because youngsters are involved in some of the abuses because of idleness,” he said.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) national coordinator, Sally Ncube hailed the treasury boss for acknowledging the need to assist women without collateral.

“There has been an acknowledgement that women have challenges in accessing loans and credit because of collateral. So, this budget presentation as of now has committed to support those that may not have collateral but with viable businesses,” Ncube said.

The women’s rights movement leader said while there has been hostility to NGOs lately, the minister must be commended for acknowledging the role played by the NGOs in the country as he began presenting the budget.

“However, we are in the midst of the 16 days against gender-based violence and specifically the 26th of November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women. When we looked into this budget, we were hoping that with the increase of Gender Based Violence,” she said

“There was going to be an increase to institutions that are responsive to gender based violence like the Gender Commission, Women’s Affairs Ministry, independent commissions in their diversity and then also pockets in the Justice, Health and Home Affairs Ministries,” she added.

This budget, she added, has not prioritised the issue of gender–based violence as a response issue that the ministries need to be strengthened on.