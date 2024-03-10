Women’s rights violations rife in Zim’s informal sector trade — Amnesty International

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE is among three countries in Southern Africa failing to protect women in Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) from gender-based violence and economic exploitation, a report by Amnesty International (AI) has revealed.

The other perpetrating countries are Malawi and Zambia.

Failure to protect these fundamental rights in the ICBT has reportedly impeded women’s ability to exercise their human rights in the context of decent work.

Al says the named countries must address systemic failures and enact policies that prioritise human rights principles, ensuring the rights, safety, and well-being of women involved in informal cross-border trade.

The report by the rights defender came as the world marked United Nations (UN) Women’s International Day on March 8.

“Women working in ICBT in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe frequently face physical assault, sexual harassment, and intimidation, which is often perpetrated by State officials, including border authorities. Women also face violence from non-State actors,” read part of the statement.

It also added that the vulnerability of women in informal employment to diverse forms of abuse, combined with restricted access to justice, highlights a glaring gap in state protection.

“The lack of robust legal frameworks and effective enforcement mechanisms further amplifies the injustices experienced by women in the ICBT sector,” AI’s regional director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said.

The human rights organisation said in 2018, the value of informal cross-border trade in Southern Africa reached US$ $17.6 billion, according to statistics, adding the sector was predominantly conducted by women, with women comprising 60% to 90% of those engaged in trade across sub-regions.

As much as the sector presented significant potential for poverty alleviation, there was a lot of economic exploitation and a lack of social security for women.

Through research, Al uncovered that “women engaged in cross-border trade frequently encounter substantial economic exploitation, which adversely affects their ability to earn a living and undermines their financial stability.

“The exploitation includes bribery, theft, and arbitrary confiscation of goods.”

The report also highlighted systemic State failures in upholding the right to social security, with notable deficits in addressing the substantial care responsibilities borne by women engaged in cross-border trade.

In the absence of social protection coverage, many of the women reportedly faced an inability to exercise their right to an adequate standard of living.

“Social security systems in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe favour formal workers, leaving many in the informal sector without adequate assistance.

“A gendered impact of this is the lack of social protection measures to cover contingencies like maternity for workers in the informal economy,” added Chagutah.

The research revealed a prevalence of male leadership in informal cross-border trader associations (CBTAs), posing concerns about equitable representation in policy discussions and decision-making processes.

In Zimbabwe, a lot of empowerment projects by the government have failed to improve women’s livelihood due to corruption and lack of collateral to obtain loans from banks and other financial institutions.

In her statement on Thursday, Zimbabwe’s Women Affairs and Community Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa called for financial inclusion as one way to boost women’s businesses.

“I have always said that the issue of women empowerment, issues of advancing gender equality in our country is not just a human rights issue but it is an economic development issue.

“There is a need to employ a variety of approaches to address the various challenges faced by our women which include financial inclusion that is critical,” Mutsvangwa told journalists at a press briefing.