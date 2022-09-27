Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers: Lady Chevrons defeat Thailand to settle for third

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE ended their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on a high by securing a nine-run victory against higher-ranked Thailand to secure a creditable third-place finish in the eight-team qualifying competition.

The Lady Chevrons went into the match eager to salvage some pride after their agonising loss to Ireland in the semi-finals last Friday which ultimately cost them a place at next year’s World Cup to be played in South Africa.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe’s top four got starts, but couldn’t go big as they posted a below-par total on board.

Openers Sharne Mayers and Kelis Ndhlovu put on an impressive opening stand of 46 runs before the former was dismissed.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gave Zimbabwe some much-needed acceleration with a 27-ball 39 as the Lady Chevrons laboured to a modest 118 for six.

In the run chase, Thailand appeared on course to successfully chase down the target after putting on a 76-run opening stand courtesy of the duo of Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham.

Zimbabwe however, hit back through spinner Ndhlovu, who dismissed Chantham, and added two more wickets to her tally to put pressure on Thailand on 92 for four.

After losing four wickets for just 16 runs, Thailand would have still been confident of getting over the line, with the onus was on skipper Naruemol Chaiwai to take her team home with the required run rate soaring.

In the end, the target proved to be a bit away as Zimbabwe won by seven runs after a good final over from Nomvelo Sibanda.