Workers at Chinese owned Arcadia Mine live in squalid conditions

By Mary Taruvinga

TWO employees have died in a short time due to unsafe working conditions at Arcadia Mine, a multi-million open-pit Chinese-run lithium company based in Goromonzi.

This was unearthed in an investigation by NewZimbabwe.com in partnership with Information for Development Trust (IDT).

Workers attached to the contracted company, Richmark live in squalid conditions comprising wooden cabins with no ventilation and floors. Sewer at the workers compound has become a common feature, contrary to the Mines Act and labour rules.

Makeshift ablution facilities at the site are always blocked and a new block lacks privacy as seats are lined in two rows facing each other without any demarcation. Workers have now resorted to using the bush.

Below are images of the compound: