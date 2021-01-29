Workers Report Late For Work As Bottlenecks Mount At Checkpoints

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

ESSENTIAL workers based in Bulawayo have denounced police officers manning roadblocks on roads leading into the city centre for delaying in checking motorists and passengers passing through resulting in them reporting late for work.

There is heavy traffic congestion every morning, along all major roads leading into the city centre, as workers designated as essential staff head for work.

However, the workers complain they are being delayed at the security checkpoints as police officers manning them require exemption letters from everyone getting into central business district.

The Covid-19 national lockdown required all people to stay at home save for essential workers with exemption papers.

Workers using public transport especially ZUPCO buses are ordered to disembark from the bus for screening, a procedure which takes up to 10 minutes. This is after the passengers had endured another 10 minutes waiting as their bus tried to manoeuvre through the traffic jam.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, one city worker, Msindweni Ngwenya said the police should consider deploying more police officers in ZUPCO buses to ease congestion at security checkpoints.

“Police should accompany buses to guard against people trying to board without exemption letters. In that way, unnecessary people will not cause congestion at roadblocks,” he said.

Another worker who only identified himself as Chidzewere said: “The security checkpoints are not ideal. They are delaying the productive sector, and I suggest these checkpoints should be removed. Law enforcement agents should visit the companies to authenticate whether they should be operating.

“The checkpoints are truly not solving anything except to delay the workers because even on the checkpoints people pass freely as they are not being turned back.”