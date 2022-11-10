World Bank Group Appoints New Country Director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE World Bank Group has announced the appointment of Nathan Belete as its new country director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Belete is an Ethiopian national and a development professional with over 25 years of work experience across Africa, East Asia, and South Asia.

He previously worked as the World Bank’s country director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal, based in Dakar.

In a statement issued by APO Group, the leading Pan African communications consultancy, on behalf of the World Bank Group, Belete will oversee a portfolio of around $12 billion.

“Mr Belete will be based in Dar es Salaam from where he will oversee a portfolio of about $12.5 billion in total commitments for the four countries.

“This support covers priority areas of human capital, agriculture, infrastructure, private sector development, climate and gender, among others,” the statement reads.

Before Belete’s country director assignments, he managed the World Bank’s Food and Agriculture Global Practice in the East Asia and Pacific Region, based in Vietnam, from 2014 to 2019.

Prior to that, he was the Sector Manager for the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Department in Indonesia.

His career at the World Bank has included assignments in the World Bank’s country offices in Nairobi, New Delhi and Beijing, with responsibilities for investments and technical assistance activities in agriculture and rural development, among others.