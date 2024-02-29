World Bank Vice President Kwakwa visits Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP economist and World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Dr Victoria Kwakwa arrives in Harare Thursday on a four days long visit which reaffirms the institution’s partnership with Zimbabwe.

The visit, her first to the country, comes as the World Bank is developing a new Country Engagement Note that will underpin work for the next two years.

Through targeted interventions to ensure macroeconomic stability and build resilience, the Bank says it is committed to working with Zimbabwe to achieve its development goals.

The seasoned economist is expected to visit Harare before heading to Victoria Falls to join the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of Ministers of Finance and Economic Planning in Africa.

She will have the opportunity to engage with government officials and stakeholders, including women and youth entrepreneurs, the private sector, and development partners, to discuss the World Bank’s current and future engagement in Zimbabwe.

In Victoria Falls, she will meet and engage with government officials working on expanding the tourism industry and the private sector in Victoria Falls and Livingstone.

“This visit reaffirms our partnership with the government and the people of Zimbabwe. Through knowledge, technical assistance, and partnerships, the Bank continues contributing to the country’s development agenda,” said Doctor Kwakwa.

She will also join the launch of two core knowledge products for Zimbabwe – the Country Climate Development Report (CCDR) and the Country Private Sector Diagnostic Report (CPSD).

The CCDR closely examines the interplay between development and climate change and suggests concrete, priority actions to support Zimbabwe’s low-carbon, resilient transition.

The CPSD provides in-depth economic analyses that identify opportunities for the private sector to maximize development impact, guide future investments, and inform policy reform agenda to enable private sector-led economic growth.

The World Bank’s active portfolio in the country includes two health projects and an energy project currently under development, along with technical assistance to the following sectors: health, agriculture, poverty monitoring, social protection, skills, private and financial sector, water, and tourism.