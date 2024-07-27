World class exhibition park masterplan for Chinhoyi Showgrounds unveiled 

An artistic impression of the new-look Chinhoyi Showgrounds when complete with hotel and other amenities.

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

MASHONALAND West Show Society has unveiled a masterplan outlining the envisaged transformation of the existing Chinhoyi Showgrounds into an all-year-round, world class business centre.

When complete, the new developments will encompass state-of-the-art amenities, including a hotel, amphitheatre, sports centre, food court, pavillions, theme park, among others.

Show Society Chairman, Godfrey Mavankeni announced the partnership between his organisation and the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA), which will facilitate the project rollout expected to gobble US$30 million.

Although timelines for commencement of construction and completion are yet to be set, the project feeds into Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony held in Chinhoyi Thursday, Mavankeni said the project sets the tone for construction of world class exhibition facilities in the province.

“As we are the biggest exhibition venue in the province, the masterplan represents a step forward in enhancing economic activities in the province, thereby growing the provincial gross domestic product (GDP). The futuristic plan includes pavillions, theme park, industrial hub, halls, SME centre, hotel and sports centre.

“We believe as Mashonaland West Show Society we have to play our part in the development of the provincial economy. Our goal is to promote the government’s development agenda thereby realising the country’s 2030 vision of transforming the economy into an upper middle income status,” said Mavankeni.

The show society, with the assistance of Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, and ZBCA, has committed to alter the showgrounds into an ambient smart city.

“This long term visionary masterplan aims to introduce world class amenities to the province. The project has the potential to transform both the outlook and improve on the economic activities of Mashonaland West province. In order for the project to succeed we are going to adopt a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” added Mavankeni.

ZBCA first vice-president, Galdencia Sigauke expressed enthusiasm to work with the show society to bring massive infrastructural development to Chinhoyi.