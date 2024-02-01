Zim suffers heavy loss against South Africa at ICC U19 World Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE under 19 men’s cricket team suffered a nine wickets defeat against hosts South Africa in its first Super Six match played on Wednesday.

South Africa’s bowlers were too strong to handle for Zimbabwe’s batsmen who were all bowled out in 29.2 overs with 102 runs.

Player of the match, Kwena Maphaka, once again proved why he is South Africa’s top bowler at the tournament as he grabbed 5 wickets, taking his tournament overall tally to 12, the highest so far.

Zimbabwe’s hope of redeeming the match in the second innings was cut short by South Africa’s opening batters Lhuan Pretorius and Steve Stolk who managed 86 runs in the first 10 overs.

The opening pair was separated by Anesu Kamuriwo who eliminated Stolk with 29 runs off 37 balls although his opening partner remained unbeaten as he managed 53 runs.

Zimbabwe will be back in action on Saturday to complete its Super Six fixture with a date against England who opened their Super Six campaign with a 110 runs (DLS method) defeat in the hands of Australia.

Wednesday’s defeat thwarted Zimbabwe’s hope of progressing to the semi-finals as they remained bottom in the pool with one win recorded in the group stage against Namibia.