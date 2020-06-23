World tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Spread This News











Novak Djokovic’s disastrous Adria Tour project went from bad to worse today when the world number one himself announced he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 33 year-old Serbian, who has stated that he is an anti-vaxxer, said that he did not have symptoms but that he had become sixth direct participant in his exhibition series to catch the virus.

It comes after two events, in Belgrade and Zadar, where there was a near total lack of social distancing measures, with players repeatedly getting up close in everything from fun football kickabouts to escapades in nightclubs.

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after hosting two tennis events where there was a near total lack of social distancing measures

Djokovic and fellow tennis stars partied in a Belgrade nightclub on Sunday night, with some of the players taking their shirts off during the riotous evening

Djokovic (left centre) was joined by the likes of Alex Zverev and Dominic Thiem throughout the evening following the completion of the Adria Tour