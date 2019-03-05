WorldRemit registers 30% monthly increase in CBZ transfers

WorldRemit, a leading online international money transfer company, has seen a rapid uplift in customers sending money to Zimbabwe using its guaranteed cash pickup service.

Transfers sent for cash collection at CBZ Bank locations alone have risen by 30% per month.

To make it easier for people living in urban and rural areas to receive vital funds from loved ones abroad, WorldRemit has more than doubled its network of cash pickup partners in Zimbabwe in the past six months.

The company now offers cash pickup in USD at over 250 locations across the country – the widest network of any other international remittance service.

Using the WorldRemit app or website, Zimbabweans living in over 50 countries can send money home 24/7 in a few taps from their mobile phones.

WorldRemit recently launched international money transfers from South Africa, introducing some of the cheapest fees available on the market to send money to Zimbabwe – often under half of the average cost.

Transactions sent for cash collection are instant and both senders and recipients receive notifications showing how much money has been sent and when the cash is ready for collection.

CBZ Bank is a leading bank in Zimbabwe, with 60 branches in major cities, towns and peri-urban and rural areas. The company offers a range of banking services, including an innovative mobile app (CBZ Touch) enabling customers to manage their money on the go and accounts and loans to suit all income groups.

WorldRemit customers sending money to Zimbabwe can enjoy zero fees on their first transfer if they use the promo code free when making payment