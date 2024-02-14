Worst Sports Minister ever – UFC star Themba Gorimbo blasts Kirsty Coventry for turning down request to use Zim colours on fight gear

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

THE Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Themba Gorimbo is at odds with the Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) over its denial to permit him to use national colours.

Despite charting his path and making history in UFC, Gorimbo has not been permitted to have national colours on his fighting gear, using the South African flag instead.

Gorimbo slammed Coventry, describing her as the worst minister ever and the SRC challenged both over the delay of his request to use national colours.

“Only way I can have the Zimbabwe flag currently is this way. Every other athlete in UFC has their country flag on their fight gear except me because ( I DON’T KNOW ). The so-called Zim MMA board & SRC want me to bow down to get my flag on my kit. #kirstyworstsportsministerever,” said Gorimbo.

“Why is it so difficult for me to use the Zim flag and easy to use the South African one? I never followed anything to use the South African one,” said Gorimbo on X.

“The Answer ” as Gorimbo is affectionately known, last year pleaded with the sports ministry to be allowed to use the national emblem after fighting in a gear with South African colours.

Gorimbo stole the hearts of many recently after defeating USA’s Pete Rodriguez via TKO in 32 seconds and is targeting more records in the sport.

Despite all this, Gorimbo feels underappreciated by the sports regulating body and ministry.

“They disrespect me and put my number on the internet and my email. That’s not right and that’s not what protocol looks like if you want to talk about protocol.

“There is no procedure to be followed. It is just then approving the design. I don’t even have to be involved but I am now because I have not once worn a shirt with my flag in UFC. Anyways I think stay in your lane,” added Gorimbo.