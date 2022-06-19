Writer and radio DJ Mwaturura wins award for ‘Private Affairs’ – Dating as a black woman in Australia

By theage.com.au

Christine “Kix” Mwaturura lays herself bare in her podcast Private Affairs, which details the ups and downs of being a black woman dating in a recently adopted country. And it’s paid off: the 36-year-old writer, radio DJ and podcaster has won the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship, worth $15,000.

She describes her six-episode fictional narrative podcast Private Affairs as a romantic dramedy, similar in tone to HBO’s TV show Insecure. She has big ambitions for her audio series, given a number of listeners have suggested she turn it into a book, YouTube series or even a TV show. The podcast was inspired by a character from a blog about dating she started soon after she moved to Melbourne in 2014.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Melbourne-based Mwaturura will be known to PBS radio audiences as the host of Afro Turn Up, a weekly show about contemporary African music.

The fellowship was created in 2019 in honour of the late award-winning ABC audio producer Jesse Cox . It was set up by Cox’s widow, Que Minh Luu, who is director of content at Netflix ANZ, and a group of his loved ones including Benjamin Law, Clare Holland, Kali Reid, Jess Bineth and Scott Spark. Offered in partnership with podcast studio Audiocraft and production studio Unison, it provides a great opportunity for aspiring audio producers and is designed to support local and underrepresented voices.

With the fellowship money, she intends to create a second series of the show, which also won podcast of the year and best fiction podcast at the 2021 Australian Podcast Awards.

Although it is semi-autobiographical, Mwaturura is driven mad by people assuming the podcast is all about her. The presumption is understandable though, as the main character, Veronica, shares some similarities – including being a recent transplant to Melbourne from Zimbabwe.

“I don’t like to tell people what’s truth and what’s fiction but I do put a lot of myself into the story. Even the things that are made up, the emotions that are behind those fictional feelings are very real. I might borrow from other parts of my life,” she says.

Dating in Australia and America, where she lived before coming here, is very different to dating in Zimbabwe. “I find it very difficult to decipher whether a guy is flirting with me or just being nice. In comparison to being back in Zimbabwe [where] if a guy likes you, they will tell you quite plainly,” she says. “Here, it’s a lot more subtle in general. It is a lot harder to decipher people’s intentions.

“Generally guys don’t really approach me [in Melbourne] and I’ve heard – and I kind of speculate – that it may be because I am a black woman. There’s not a lot of us around so I don’t know if people are intimidated by that or they don’t know what to say or how to approach.”

“When I went to Europe I had no issues with starting conversations with people. The men in Europe seem to be onto something,” she says with a laugh. A trained economist, Mwaturura was working fulltime at a bank until September last year, when she quit to devote her time and energy to her audio work.

Judges of the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship this year were JCAF board member and audio producer Jess Bineth, head of development at Dreamchaser Monique Keller, and 2021 JCAF fellow and podcaster Jay Ooi.