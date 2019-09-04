Xenophobia: Mafikizolo show cancelled

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MAFIKIZOLO’s ‘Back in Town’ concert organisers have bowed down to pressure from the hashtag campaign #boycottmafikizolo, cancelling the show which was set for this Friday.

The multi-award winning South African duo was expected to jet in to the capital today for their Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) but will not be coming due to “security concerns”.

This follows an outcry to boycott the concert and mute South African artists in Zimbabwe by internet users on micro-blogging site Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“How can you party at #Mafikizolo gig when your own are being burnt, stoned and stabbed. What oneness is that to throw a party right next door to a funeral? #boycottMafikizolo it’s insensitive to attend this gig honestly, what are you communicating that it’s not your issue?” wrote one internet user.

Another fumed: “Normally I believe & subscribe to the healing nature of the arts. However, this is a special case. #Xenophobia has become a culture in South Africa. It’s diabolical. Rule of law must upheld and lives respected. For this reason I join #BoycottMafikizolo in Harare. Action now”

Local artists, Selmor Mtukudzi, Andy Muridzo, Sulu Chimbetu, Tocky Vibes were also billed to perform.

The organisers had said part of proceedings from the show would go towards xenophobia victims but later said it was bad timing as the show comes at a time when Zimbabweans are being tortured in the neighbouring country.

Promoter, Blessing Jeke speaking to NewZimbabwe.com confirmed the development.

“Yes the show has been postponed,” he said.

Several music luminaries including Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy have joined the boycott South African music campaign until the violence is addressed.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” Tiwa Savage posted on her twitter page

Burna Boy vowed not to visit the country: “I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the up and really performs a miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.”