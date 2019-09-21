Xenophobia: Selmor cancels SA gigs, joins Harare Tuku Memorial bash

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

LATE music legend and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter, Selmor has cancelled shows in South Africa due to xenophobia and will now be part of her father’s memorial concert due to be held in Harare this coming weekend.

Initially, the songbird had not been part of the Tuku Memorial Concert because of commitments she had already made for the same day for Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

She was later forced to abandon the South African shows due to attacks that have been directed at foreigners by some militant locals.

Selmor’s publicist and brand manager Reginald Chafunga confirmed the new developments to NewZimbabwe.com.

“We have considered a lot of factors and the hostile environment in South Africa at the moment. So for safety and security reasons of our fans and of the band, the South African shows have been put on hold until it is safe to do so in the near future.

“However, it has also come as a blessing in disguise for the local fans as she will now be part of Tuku Tribute Concert to be held on 27 September,” Chafunga said.

“So this is a big boost for Tuku memorial bash.”

Selmor is considered to be the family member who was capable of carrying forward her late father’s music legacy.

Tuku Memorial Concert will be held at the Glamis Arena and will feature top local artists Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah while South Africa’s Mi Casa and Zambia’s Amayenge and James Sakala will also be part of the gig.

Zimdancehall stars, Winky D, Souljah love, Enzo Ishall, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits and Kinnah will also be part of the performing artists.