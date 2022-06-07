Ximex dealer in court over human toes trade

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A dealer at Ximex centre in Harare, David Kaseke Tuesday appeared in court answering to criminal nuisance charges after he claimed he is an agent for ritualists buying human toes.

Kaseke appeared before Harare magistrate Minel Narotam.

Although he was not asked to plead, Kaseke told the magistrate that he indeed committed the offence.

His plea was however not recorded and the magistrate freed him on ZW$8 000 bail.

He will be back in court on Friday for his trial.

It is alleged that Kaseke was interviewed by a photographer from a local tabloid on May 26 this year regarding the viral issue of people trading their toes.

Kaseke allegedly said that he knew the toes ‘buyer’ and was charging US$200 agent fee adding that a small toe was going for US$25 000, middle toe for US$30 000 and the bigger one going for US$75 000.

The video was then posted on social media but later when he was interviewed, he said he was drunk and also joking.

Tariro Janhi represented the State.