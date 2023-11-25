Yadah stun Dynamos to survive PSL relegation, Triangle, Black Rhinos and Sheasham relegated

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

YADAH FC survived relegation by the skin of their teeth to preserve their top-flight status after stunning Harare giants Dynamos 2-0 on a final day fuelled with drama at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League outfit which is owned by the popular self-styled prophet Walter Magaya and affectionately known as “The Miracle Boys” by their fans, needed a victory against Dynamos on the final day of the season to survive relegation.

In contrast, Dynamos were seeking a victory to finish second behind champions Ngezi Platinum Stars on the log standings.

Playing in the biggest match of their history Yadah, who were desperate to stay afloat in the topflight following the recent completion of the construction of their swanky stadium in Harare’s Waterfalls surbub put on an impressive display.

The Miracle Boys took the lead in the first half through a goal by former Dynamos midfielder King Nadolo, before Jerry Chipangura doubled the Miracle Boys’ advantage on the hour-mark.

Dynamos pulled one back through Authur Musiyiwa but it was Yadah who held on to secure the much-needed win and collect the maximum points they were desperately seeking to secure their place in the topflight league for next season.

The result however did not go well with Dynamos fans at the match venue as they accused their head coach Genesis Mangombe – a former Yadah FC mentor – of intentionally losing to his former team, Yadah.

Dynamos ultimately missed out on second position to Manica Diamonds, who played out a 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.

For Yadah it was all celebrations at the final whistle as they pulled off a great escape.

The Miracle Boys finished on 40 points from 34 matches, two points clear of army side Black Rhinos, who finished 15th and in the final relegation place despite their 1-0 away win against Simba Bhora.

There was also dispair for Triangle United and Sheasham after they were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on Saturday, joining Cranborne Bullets, whose fate had already been sealed heading into this weekend’s matches.

Triangle’s eleven-year stay in the top flight came to an end following a 2-1 loss to Green Fuel which meant they finished 16th on the 18-team log on 35 points.

Sheasham’s maiden dance in the topflight league also came to a disappointing finish after losing 2-1 to FC Platinum at Mandava stadium.

Sheasham needed an outright win but it was not to be as they succumbed to goals by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Lawrence Mhlanga.

William Stima scored their consolation goal and it was not enough to help them retain the PSL status.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars will be officially presented with the Castle Lager Premier League trophy after their match against Highlanders at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday.

In other matches set for Sunday, Caps United host Herentals at the National Sports Stadium while Hwange entertain Chicken Inn at the Colliery.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer Matchday 34 Results:

Yadah Stars 2-1 Dynamos; FC Platinum 2-1 Sheasham; Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds; Green Fuel 2-1 Triangle United; Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos; Cranborne Bullets 0-3 ZPC Kariba

LATEST LOG