Yadah’s Khama Billiat red card sees Herentals securing first win of the season

By Sport Reporter

REFEREE Thanks Nyaungwe was too weak to handle the Herentals versus Yadah derby as she made a lot of misgivings in a dramatic encounter between the two sides at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

The match was full of tension and controversy from the first minute, but surprisingly only four cards were issued, the first one being star player, Khama Billiat’s 68-minute red card.

Billiat was sent off for allegedly slapping the Herentals goalkeeper during a tension filled incident in which players where at each other throats. One glaring incident was Yadah’s protest for a penalty.

Other than failure to punish players for offences, the referee only awarded eight minutes additional time despite the countless incidents that stopped play in the second half.

As if delay was the tactical plan of the day, both sides goalkeepers lied on the ground some minutes into the second half, before they were all substituted at the same time after stopping play for nearly five minutes.

Talking of the goal that separated the two sides, Herentals defender Godfrey Mukambi was the hero of the day for The Students after tapping home a perfectly laid pass from John Zhuwawo to give his side a one nill halftime lead.

The victory was Herentals’ first win of the season after 10 league games.

“The three points were very important for us, and our fixture against Yadah is always like this. It is a derby, and we were prepared for it.

“If you notice their goalkeeper went seven times down before ours, maybe he was jittery.

“But as for our goalkeeper he got ill, he was vomiting and he said his eye-sight was blurry so we had to take him off,” said Herentals coach Paul Benza during a post-match interview.

His opposite number Thomas Ruzive believes his boys gave a good show.

“The guys responded very well despite our one nil loss. If you check, we were conceding silly goals previously but today we were good.

“We created a lot of chances but unfortunately we failed to convert them,” he said.

Matchday 10 results (Saturday )

Bikita Minerals 1-1 Tel One

ZPC Kariba 0- 2 Manica Diamonds

FC Platinum 1-0 Green Fuel

Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos.